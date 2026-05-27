When will Bollywood stop recycling hits? Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari remake feeds remix fatigue

Released on Tuesday, the new track is a reimagining of the Biwi No. 1 hit, originally picturised on Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen, with music by Anu Malik and vocals by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. The new version, however, hasn’t enjoyed the same fate. As soon as it dropped, social media lit up with disappointment, with many viewers questioning the need to revisit a track that was already firmly etched into pop culture memory. It belonged to a certain era, and time, that was designed for the 90s, and for those who grew up during that time.