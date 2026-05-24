We won’t hear from her, but her searching eyes carry the presence of unshed tears and the weight of emotions. Sandhu’s debut is soft, and tender and her mastery resides in just micro-expressions. Dhawan is brilliant; far from the machoisms that we normally know him for. He shows the evolution of a man, growing from immaturity to developing a gentle sense of empathy. Another standout, is Gitanjali Rao, as Shiuli’s mother. Every scene that she is in, is a punch to the heart.