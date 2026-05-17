They both carry the power of the said words and the unsaid, especially in the final conversation between Pakhi and Varun, where she tearfully asks him, if he ever loved her. He makes the confession that he should’ve made before, berating himself for his mistakes. Ranveer is stellar as the man who is succumbing to both a physical gunshot wound, as well as the emotional ones of his own sins. As the wound grows deeper, it incapacitates him further, leaving him to a cold reality that he can no longer escape.