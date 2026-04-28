Deepika Padukone makes stylish first appearance after pregnancy announcement with Ranveer Singh

The duo made their first appearance at the Mumbai Airport following their pregnancy reveal
Dubai: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made their first public appearance since announcing they are expecting their second child and fans can’t stop talking about the moment.
The couple, known for keeping their personal life relatively low-key, were spotted at Mumbai airport on April 28, marking Deepika’s first outing since the pregnancy news broke earlier this month.
The appearance comes just days after the duo shared their joyful update on April 19 through a joint social media post that quickly went viral.
Unlike their usual high-energy public sightings, the pair kept things understated. Deepika opted for a relaxed, comfort-first look an oversized blue co-ord set paired with yellow sneakers, her hair slicked back while Ranveer chose a casual outfit featuring an oversized T-shirt and cargo jeans and dark sunglasses
They avoided posing for photographers, choosing instead to move quietly through the airport. Ranveer was seen helping Deepika out of the car and staying close by her side as they walked inside.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, are already parents to their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, born in September 2024. Their second pregnancy announcement sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor flooding social media with congratulatory messages.
The announcement itself struck a personal note featuring their daughter holding a positive pregnancy test, accompanied by simple evil-eye emojis.
Even as she enters another phase of motherhood, Deepika has remained professionally active. Industry reports suggest that her upcoming projects are moving ahead with careful adjustments to prioritise her comfort and well-being during pregnancy, rather than putting work on pause altogether.
One of the most talked-about developments involves her collaboration with director Atlee. The filmmaker is reportedly reworking portions of his upcoming action entertainer Raaka, which also stars Allu Arjun, to better align with Padukone’s current schedule.
Sources indicate that the actor still has roughly 50 days of filming left for the project, making scheduling flexibility crucial at this stage.