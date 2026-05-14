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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar formally announce separation after four years of marriage: 'We will cherish our friendship in times to come'

The former couple wed in 2022 in Goa

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy
Instagram.com/arjunbijlani

After four years of marriage, Indian actress Mouni Roy and entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar have decided to part ways. The couple shared an announcement on Instagram, ending fan speculation.

The announcement, while dismissing salacious rumours that have been ciruclating, read, "We would like to state that we have decided to part ways ans are taking the steps to address matters privately and amicably."

The statement went on to say that they have now evolving personal priorities, and that they would always cherish this friendship."

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Rumours began circulating after it was noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media. Before deleting his Instagram account, fans observed that Suraj had removed their wedding photos too.

The speculation reached a peak this week when even Mouni's best friend,actor Disha Patani, unfollowed Suraj. A day before making the announcement Mouni appealed to media via social media, calling on them to respect the couple's privacy. She wrote: “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please (sic).”

The couple wed in January 2022 in Goa, with ceremonies conducted in both Bengali and Malayali traditions.

Mouni's big screen credits include the 2025 comedy-horror The Bhootnii, Salakaar (2025), and Blackout (2024).

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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