Mouni Roy breaks silence on separation rumours with Suraj Nambiar: 'Give us space and privacy'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in January 2022 in Goa
Mouni Roy has addressed ongoing divorce rumours surrounding her marriage. The actor responded a day after speculation about a possible strain in her relationship with husband Suraj Nambiar spread across social media. The chatter intensified after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling further curiosity online. While Mouni’s response offered some clarity, she neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please (sic).”
The rumours first gained traction after Mouni and Suraj unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed affectionate posts from their profiles. Suraj later deactivated his Instagram account, adding to the speculation. Fans also noted that Mouni’s close friend Disha Patani unfollowed Suraj, which further amplified online discussion, especially as neither Mouni nor Suraj issued an official statement at the time.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in January 2022 in Goa, with ceremonies conducted in both Bengali and Malayali traditions. The couple reportedly met through mutual connections in Dubai in 2019, began dating shortly after, and kept their relationship largely private before marriage.