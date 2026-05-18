Suraj Nambiar used his Instagram Stories to issue a pointed clarification
Online chatter around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s separation has refused to settle since their joint statement last week, and now Suraj has stepped in again, this time publicly challenging the wave of unverified claims being circulated about their split.
Days after the couple confirmed they had parted ways after four years of marriage, social media speculation escalated, with reports making allegations ranging from alimony demands to third-party involvement. Addressing the noise directly, Suraj Nambiar used his Instagram Stories to issue a pointed clarification and shut down what he described as misinformation.
In his note, he wrote, “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”
He went on to push back against the broader narrative being built online, particularly claims dragging in unnamed individuals. “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”
Suraj also widened his criticism to media coverage of the split, accusing some Indian outlets of reporting his 'infidelity'. “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do. Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he added.
The rumours were first sparked when the couple had 'unfollowed' each other on Instagram. After this, Disha Patani, Mouni's close friend, too, unfollowed Suraj.
Finally, the couple released a joint announcement on May 14 confirming their separation, in which they also appealed for privacy as they navigated the decision privately and amicably.
In that statement, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.”
They further added, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”
Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 at a New Year celebration in Dubai. What began as a chance encounter gradually developed into a relationship, eventually leading to their marriage in January 2022 after several years of dating.