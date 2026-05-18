He went on to push back against the broader narrative being built online, particularly claims dragging in unnamed individuals. “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”