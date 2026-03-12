Hansika and Sohael’s connection predates their romance. After being friends for over eight years, they collaborated on business projects and events before their relationship evolved into love. The pair went public in November 2022, when Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris at the Eiffel Tower. The wedding followed within weeks, and the couple tied the knot on December 4, 2022, at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur, following Mumbai pre-wedding rituals. Hansika later documented the journey in the reality series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioHotstar, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations.