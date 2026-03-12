The couple have been living separately since 2024
Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage, nearly three years after a grand marriage in Jaipur. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted the divorce, which was reportedly by mutual consent, after the couple acknowledged that their relationship had broken down beyond repair. Reportedly, Hansika and Sohael had been living separately since July 2024 before finalising the split.
According to court filings, the couple faced frequent disagreements, sometimes over seemingly small matters, as a result, living together became rather difficult. The family and friends attempted to salvage the relationship, but were unsuccessful. Hansika’s legal team confirmed that she did not seek any financial settlement, and fans first suspected trouble when she removed multiple wedding photos from her Instagram account.
Neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly commented on the divorce, but the end of their marriage has reignited attention to their love story.
Hansika and Sohael’s connection predates their romance. After being friends for over eight years, they collaborated on business projects and events before their relationship evolved into love. The pair went public in November 2022, when Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris at the Eiffel Tower. The wedding followed within weeks, and the couple tied the knot on December 4, 2022, at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur, following Mumbai pre-wedding rituals. Hansika later documented the journey in the reality series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioHotstar, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations.
Soon after the engagement announcement, social media stirred over old footage from Sohael’s prior marriage to Rinky Bajaj (2016–divorce), which showed Hansika attending his wedding functions. Hansika was accused of marrying her former friend’s ex-husband, sparking online trolling and speculation.
Both Hansika and Sohael addressed the rumors in her reality show. Sohael clarified, “The news about my previous marriage came out in a wrong light. It implied Hansika was responsible for the breakup, which is absolutely untrue.” Hansika added, “Just because I knew the person doesn’t mean it was my fault. Being a public figure makes it easy for people to make me the villain.”