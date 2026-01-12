TV star Jay Bhanushali slams rumours about ex wife Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz: 'People want a villain...'

The couple had been married for around 16 years
Jay Bhanushali is finally speaking out amid the swirling dating rumours involving his ex-wife Mahhi Vij and actor Nadim Nadz. The Dance India Dance star dismissed the speculation, saying that when a long-term relationship ends, people instinctively search for a “villain” to blame—but, in reality, there isn’t one.
Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi announced the end of their 16-year marriage, sharing that they remain committed to co-parenting their three children and parting ways with mutual respect.
Rumours spark social media buzz
The latest round of gossip ignited on Sunday when Mahhi posted a birthday note for Nadim, prompting widespread speculation. Fans and trolls alike linked the two romantically, prompting her friend and actor Ankita Lokhande to step in and slam the negativity.
“Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend,” Ankita wrote. “I’ve been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahhi and Nadim’s relationship. I know Mahhi, Nadim, and Jay very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadim has always been a father figure to Mahhi and Jay, and a father to Tara. That’s all there is to it.”
She added, “As a friend, I can say this: Nadim is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahhi and Jay, you’re doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity—please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahhi, I love you. Jay, I love you. And Nadim—you’re truly one of the best. You are a god-sent person for many of us!!”
Jay shares support, calls out trolls
Jay amplified Ankita’s words on his Instagram Stories, writing: “Thank you Ankita and I agree to everything you said.” In another post, he shared Mahhi’s own statement addressing the rumours, calling the speculation “disgusting.” “Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, Jay and Mahhi had jointly announced their separation, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to co-parenting. Their statement read:
“Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”
The couple also requested respect from fans, adding:
“We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward.”
