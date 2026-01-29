Helping prep a more holistic education

David Jones, Principal, Springdales School Dubai, says, “Empathy and respect are not taught as abstract ideas; these qualities are cultivated through purposeful classroom dialogue, collaborative learning, and community engagement, and are reflected in student outcomes such as respectful communication, ethical decision-making, leadership, and social responsibility.”

Jones adds that the Arabic language, Islamic values and national identity remain central to the school’s ethos, ensuring students are deeply rooted in culture while confidently engaging with a globalised world.

“Student well-being is strengthened through intentional teacher-student and teacher-parent relationships, fostering trust, emotional security, and a strong sense of belonging.”

Engagement and immersion

At Emirates International School Meadows (EISM), cultural understanding is built through everyday learning and interaction.

“At EISM, empathy and respect are nurtured through an inclusive International Baccalaureate (IB) framework that values international mindedness, student voice and strong relationships,” says Ian Ward, Principal.

Enquiry-based learning, community service and collaborative projects allow students to encounter different perspectives in practical ways. “These values are reflected daily in students’ behaviour, leadership, communication and their ability to work collaboratively, reflect thoughtfully and contribute positively to the wider school community,” Ward adds.