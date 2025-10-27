TV stars Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali part ways after 14 years of marriage

The actress shared a rather cryptic post that confused fans
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, one of TV’s favourite couples, are reportedly parting ways after 14 years of marriage. Known for their charming on-screen and off-screen chemistry, the couple has long been surrounded by divorce speculation. Recent reports suggest that their divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August, with custody arrangements for their children already settled.
Amid the buzz, Mahhi shared a cryptic post that caught attention online: “May we always have the money to buy the things that we screenshot.” Fans have speculated about the meaning, with the post circulating widely across social media.
Earlier this year, Mahhi had addressed split rumours to reporters, saying, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?”
A source told Hindustan Times, “Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the children has also been decided upon.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox