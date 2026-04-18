Old clarification by Kohli resurfaces as social media debates another Instagram like
Dubai: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention after an Instagram interaction involving a post by German influencer and musician LizLaz (Liz Laz) sparked widespread online discussion.
According to reports circulating on social media and entertainment portals, Kohli briefly “liked” a post shared by the influencer before the engagement was quickly removed. Despite the like being short-lived, screenshots began circulating online, prompting speculation and memes across platforms.
The episode drew comparisons to a similar situation in 2025, when Kohli’s account was reported to have liked a post by actor and influencer Avneet Kaur. At the time, Kohli issued a public clarification, stating: “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”
Reacting to the recent attention, LizLaz said the situation escalated far beyond what she expected. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she shared that she initially felt happy but later became uncomfortable with how quickly the moment turned into a viral story.
“No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually,” she said, adding, “I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”