IPL chairman urges players not to “focus on reels” citing Kohli as prime example

Dubai: Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has encouraged players to prioritise their performances on the field during tournaments, stressing that focus should remain on cricket rather than creating social media content.

Dhumal highlighted that although social media is now a key part of modern sport, players should avoid letting it become a distraction during high-pressure tournaments like the IPL, keeping their focus firmly on on-field performance.

Speaking to news agency IANS, the IPL chairman used Virat Kohli as a prime example of someone who has a massive fanbase, but remains focused on cricket during major tournaments.

He said: “Cricketers should focus on realities rather than reels. Take Virat Kohli, for example, despite having a massive social media following, he remains completely focused on cricket when he is on the field.

“He has delivered results through his performances, not through reels. I feel players should avoid indulging in making reels while a tournament is underway.”

India pacer Arshdeep Singh recently found himself at the centre of controversy after reports suggested the BCCI had issued him a warning over behind-the-scenes vlog content featuring teammates.

One of his travel videos is said to have shown Yuzvendra Chahal vaping on a flight to Hyderabad, with clips quickly spreading across social media before the original post was reportedly edited.

In a separate incident, a Snapchat video involving Tilak Varma also drew criticism online. In the clip, Arshdeep was heard jokingly calling Tilak “andhere” and suggesting he needed sunscreen, remarks that some users interpreted as having racist undertones and which sparked further debate on player conduct.

These incidents have reignited discussion around professional behaviour and online activity during the IPL season, with greater attention being placed on what players share publicly.

Earlier this month, the BCCI is also believed to have issued updated operational and security guidelines to all 10 franchises, covering areas such as social media usage, anti-corruption protocols, restrictions on smoking and vaping, and broader standards of player conduct throughout the tournament.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.