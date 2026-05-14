Virat Kohli is not normal: From back-to-back ducks to a Gayle record-breaking century

Celebrated a single like a trophy and ended the night as the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs
Virat Kohli is simply not normal. At 37, after back to back ducks, most players would have walked in under pressure. Instead, Kohli celebrated a single like he had won a trophy and then casually dismantled KKR with another masterclass chase.
The RCB superstar smashed a stunning century to guide his side to a massive 193 run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, sealing the target at 192/4 in just 19.1 overs. It looked effortless. Calm. Ruthless. Vintage Kohli.
And the funny moment that went viral came right at the start.
On the very first ball he faced, Kohli nudged a single and celebrated wildly. The animated reaction instantly sent fans into laughter because everyone knew why. After suffering two consecutive ducks, the former RCB captain finally got off the mark and mocked his own rough patch in the most Virat Kohli way possible.
Fans inside the stadium erupted while social media loved the self aware celebration. Even the official IPL account joined in, posting the clip with the caption: “Celebrate every run like Virat Kohli.”
What followed was pure destruction.
Kohli anchored the difficult chase almost single handedly, hammering 11 boundaries and three sixes while once again proving why he remains the greatest chase master in T20 cricket. Virat Kohli has now accumulated 484 runs in 12 matches during IPL 2026 at a stunning average of 53.78 this season. KKR bowlers simply had no answer as the veteran paced the innings perfectly before accelerating with trademark confidence.
The knock was not just match winning. It was record breaking.
Records broken by Virat Kohli against KKR:
• Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs
Reached the landmark in just 409 innings, breaking Chris Gayle’s previous world record of 423 innings.
• First Indian to 14,000 T20 runs
Became the first Indian and only the sixth cricketer overall to achieve the feat.
• Record extending 9th IPL century
Kohli now has nine IPL hundreds, extending his lead over Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6).
• First Indian with 10 T20 centuries
He became the first Indian and fourth player overall to score 10 T20 hundreds.
• Most capped player in IPL history
Kohli played his 279th IPL game, overtaking MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who both had 278 appearances.
• Most IPL Player of the Match awards by an Indian
His 21st IPL POTM award saw him equal Rohit Sharma’s record.
• Most 50 plus scores against KKR
Kohli now has nine scores of 50 or more against Kolkata, overtaking Rohit Sharma and David Warner.
The victory pushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points and moved them closer to sealing a playoff berth.
Back to back ducks. Viral celebration. Another century. More records. Another chase completed.
Virat Kohli is genuinely operating on a different planet.