Dropped on 0, Kohli hits 81 in record breaking night, takes Orange Cap, calls Chinnaswamy special

Milestone-laden night for Kohli with 800 fours, 300 sixes and Orange Cap surge
A dropped catch on the very first ball turned out to be Gujarat Titans’ biggest regret of the night. Virat Kohli made sure of it. What a player.
Given a lifeline by Washington Sundar on a duck, Kohli responded with a vintage 81 off 44 balls, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding chase of 206 in their final home game of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB got over the line with seven balls to spare, powered by a match defining partnership between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a brilliant 55 off just 27 balls. The duo took control after a steady start and never really let GT back into the contest.
On a night filled with milestones, Kohli also etched his name deeper into IPL history. He became the first player ever to reach 800 fours and 300 sixes for a single franchise, underlining his long standing dominance in RCB colours.
Earlier in the evening, Sai Sudharsan had lit up the game with a classy 100 off 58 balls, anchoring GT to a strong total of 205. It looked competitive, but RCB’s chase made it seem far less intimidating.
Speaking after the win, Kohli credited the partnership and clarity in approach.
“We had to assess the conditions early on. We knew we were just one partnership away,” he said. “Padikkal has done this twice this season, which is quite rare. His innings made the difference.”
Kohli also praised the team’s belief and adaptability.
“The message was clear, we had to go for it. The body language comes from belief. We have guys who can hurt bowlers and the cricket smarts in the group give us confidence,” he added.
Reflecting on playing at home, he said, “It’s a special place. It’s been brilliant to play here and win four games. It’s been a great start.”
The knock also pushed Kohli to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 328 runs in seven matches, just ahead of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.
Orange Cap standings (as of April 25, 2026):
Virat Kohli (RCB) – 328 runs in 7 matches
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 323 runs in 7 matches
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 320 runs in 7 matches
Shubman Gill (GT) – 297 runs in 6 matches
Sanju Samson (CSK) – 293 runs in 7 matches
On a night that began with a dropped chance, Kohli made sure it ended as a statement.