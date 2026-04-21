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Tennis legend Djokovic reveals Kohli is the reason he now follows cricket

Tennis legend calls Kohli a friend whose influence is massive

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Djokovic hails Kohli for sparking cricket interest
Djokovic hails Kohli for sparking cricket interest
Reuters image modified using AI

Novak Djokovic’s admiration for Virat Kohli came through clearly during a red carpet interaction at the Laureus World Sports Awards, a clip of which was shared on X by Times Now, as the tennis legend opened up about their bond and the impact the Indian star has had on him.

Speaking about Kohli, Djokovic described him as more than just a sporting icon. “Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire,” he said, making it clear that their connection goes beyond casual recognition.

What stood out even more was Djokovic’s admission that Kohli actually introduced him to cricket. “He’s actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn’t followed it before, but through him, I started following it more,” he revealed.

It is not often that one global superstar credits another for shaping their interest in an entirely different sport, but that is exactly the kind of influence Kohli carries.

Djokovic also shared that the two have stayed in touch over time and even spoke about the possibility of meeting when he visits India. “We keep in touch, and hopefully, when I come… I don’t want to say if, but when I come to India, he can join me,” he said.

There was also a light, warm touch to his words as he imagined what that meeting could look like. “We could play a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive vibes while celebrating sport.”

The exchange says a lot about Kohli’s global reach. Kohli’s influence clearly goes beyond just cricket fans. When someone like Djokovic says he started following the sport because of him, it tells you everything about the kind of global reach he has.

He is not just a great player, he is one of those rare athletes whose name carries weight across sports. That ability to connect with people outside cricket is what truly sets him apart.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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