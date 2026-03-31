Watch: Virat Kohli meets ‘special’ fan after RCB training

Dharamveer’s love for the game dates back to more than two decades
Dubai: Cricket fans who follow the game closely have likely spotted him at least once. A familiar presence whenever India takes the field, he’s often caught on camera during live broadcasts, standing out as a constant in the background of countless matches.
Meet Dharamveer Pal — a differently-abled ball boy whose passion for cricket goes far beyond mere enthusiasm. To say he lives and breathes the sport wouldn’t be an exaggeration. For over two decades, he has been present at almost every Indian match, driven purely by his love for the game.
Recently, after a training session with the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dharamveer called out to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, hoping for an autograph. Kohli immediately recognised him. Known for his warmth toward fans, he walked over, signed several miniature bats, and posed for a photograph with him.
This wasn’t their first meeting. During his milestone 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022, Kohli had gifted Dharamveer his jersey — a gesture that spoke volumes about their bond.
Hailing from a small village in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer was born with severe muscle paresis and skeletal deformities that made it impossible for him to walk. Yet, his condition never stopped him from chasing his dream. Despite coming from a financially struggling family that couldn’t even afford a wheelchair, his determination pushed him forward.
His love for cricket began early. What started as a dream to watch a live match in a stadium turned into something far greater. Not only did he get that opportunity, but he also became an honorary ball boy, fielding just beyond the boundary line — a role he continues to this day.
Today, Dharamveer is a recognised face among cricket fans. He has travelled across the globe — England, the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE — supporting Team India.
Beyond being a passionate supporter, Dharamveer has also taken on leadership roles. He has captained his state team in tournaments conducted by the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged — an achievement that reflects not just his love for the sport, but his resilience and determination.
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