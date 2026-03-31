GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Watch: Virat Kohli meets ‘special’ fan after RCB training

Dharamveer’s love for the game dates back to more than two decades

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Watch: Virat Kohli meets ‘special’ fan after RCB training

Dubai: Cricket fans who follow the game closely have likely spotted him at least once. A familiar presence whenever India takes the field, he’s often caught on camera during live broadcasts, standing out as a constant in the background of countless matches.

Meet Dharamveer Pal — a differently-abled ball boy whose passion for cricket goes far beyond mere enthusiasm. To say he lives and breathes the sport wouldn’t be an exaggeration. For over two decades, he has been present at almost every Indian match, driven purely by his love for the game.

Recently, after a training session with the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dharamveer called out to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, hoping for an autograph. Kohli immediately recognised him. Known for his warmth toward fans, he walked over, signed several miniature bats, and posed for a photograph with him.

This wasn’t their first meeting. During his milestone 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022, Kohli had gifted Dharamveer his jersey — a gesture that spoke volumes about their bond.

Dharamveer’s journey

Hailing from a small village in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer was born with severe muscle paresis and skeletal deformities that made it impossible for him to walk. Yet, his condition never stopped him from chasing his dream. Despite coming from a financially struggling family that couldn’t even afford a wheelchair, his determination pushed him forward.

His love for cricket began early. What started as a dream to watch a live match in a stadium turned into something far greater. Not only did he get that opportunity, but he also became an honorary ball boy, fielding just beyond the boundary line — a role he continues to this day.

Today, Dharamveer is a recognised face among cricket fans. He has travelled across the globe — England, the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE — supporting Team India.

Beyond being a passionate supporter, Dharamveer has also taken on leadership roles. He has captained his state team in tournaments conducted by the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged — an achievement that reflects not just his love for the sport, but his resilience and determination.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-Bangalorecricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

'Virat Kohli should return to Test cricket as captain'

'Virat Kohli should return to Test cricket as captain'

3m read
It was not fluke, we are an amazing side: Kohli on RCB

It was not fluke, we are an amazing side: Kohli on RCB

2m read
Kohli reaches Bengaluru to join RCB ahead of IPL 2026

Kohli reaches Bengaluru to join RCB ahead of IPL 2026

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27.

Virat Kohli begins his preparations for IPL

2m read