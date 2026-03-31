Watch: Virat Kohli meets ‘special’ fan after RCB training

Beyond being a passionate supporter, Dharamveer has also taken on leadership roles. He has captained his state team in tournaments conducted by the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged — an achievement that reflects not just his love for the sport, but his resilience and determination.

His love for cricket began early. What started as a dream to watch a live match in a stadium turned into something far greater. Not only did he get that opportunity, but he also became an honorary ball boy, fielding just beyond the boundary line — a role he continues to this day.

Hailing from a small village in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer was born with severe muscle paresis and skeletal deformities that made it impossible for him to walk. Yet, his condition never stopped him from chasing his dream. Despite coming from a financially struggling family that couldn’t even afford a wheelchair, his determination pushed him forward.

Meet Dharamveer Pal — a differently-abled ball boy whose passion for cricket goes far beyond mere enthusiasm. To say he lives and breathes the sport wouldn’t be an exaggeration. For over two decades, he has been present at almost every Indian match, driven purely by his love for the game.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.