Sport /
Cricket

This Virat Kohli fan has a Rs1.5 million mobile case

Ankit spent months planning the tribute for the man he calls his 'cricketing guru'

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Fans often go to extraordinary lengths to express their devotion to their sporting idols, and Ankit Patel from Gujarat has taken that passion to a whole new level.

He recently grabbed the cricketing world’s attention by commissioning a custom-made 24-carat gold iPhone case in honour of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Valued at around Rs1.5 million, the case is far more than a luxury accessory. Handcrafted using 175 grams of gold, it carries a striking weight and shine, and features an intricately engraved portrait of Kohli along with his name. In addition to the phone case, Ankit also designed gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain, further showcasing his admiration.

A talented local-level cricketer himself, Ankit spent months planning the tribute for the man he calls his “cricketing guru.” He says he learnt the finer points of batting by watching Kohli play on television and has even travelled to London three times in hopes of catching a glimpse of his hero.

Despite having met several Indian cricketers, Ankit has yet to meet Kohli in person. He now hopes that his golden tribute, which has gone viral, might one day lead to a face-to-face meeting with his idol.

“I have met many Indian cricketers, but meeting Virat is the dream of my life,” Ankit told local media. “This gold cover represents the deep respect I have for his dedication and passion for the game.”

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
cricketVirat Kohliindia

