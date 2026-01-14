This Virat Kohli fan has a Rs1.5 million mobile case

Ankit spent months planning the tribute for the man he calls his 'cricketing guru'
Dubai: Fans often go to extraordinary lengths to express their devotion to their sporting idols, and Ankit Patel from Gujarat has taken that passion to a whole new level.
He recently grabbed the cricketing world’s attention by commissioning a custom-made 24-carat gold iPhone case in honour of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.
Valued at around Rs1.5 million, the case is far more than a luxury accessory. Handcrafted using 175 grams of gold, it carries a striking weight and shine, and features an intricately engraved portrait of Kohli along with his name. In addition to the phone case, Ankit also designed gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain, further showcasing his admiration.
A talented local-level cricketer himself, Ankit spent months planning the tribute for the man he calls his “cricketing guru.” He says he learnt the finer points of batting by watching Kohli play on television and has even travelled to London three times in hopes of catching a glimpse of his hero.
Despite having met several Indian cricketers, Ankit has yet to meet Kohli in person. He now hopes that his golden tribute, which has gone viral, might one day lead to a face-to-face meeting with his idol.
“I have met many Indian cricketers, but meeting Virat is the dream of my life,” Ankit told local media. “This gold cover represents the deep respect I have for his dedication and passion for the game.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox