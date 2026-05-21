Virat Kohli's Test comeback loading? Coach gives major hint

Virat Kohli may have retired from Test cricket more than a year ago, but the conversation around a possible comeback refuses to die down. Even now, fans continue to believe that the former India captain still has unfinished business in the longest format.



The buzz around Kohli’s return picked up once again after a recent statement from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, whose comments have sparked fresh excitement among Indian cricket supporters across social media.



Speaking in an interview with Express Cafe, Rajkumar revealed that many people have approached him about convincing Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement.



“Many people have told me to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to me,” Rajkumar said.



What really caught fans’ attention, however, was his response when asked whether he had personally spoken to Kohli about the possibility.



“We are talking about it; let’s see what happens,” he added.



