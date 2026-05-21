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Virat Kohli's Test comeback loading? Coach gives major hint

Coach’s cryptic remark reignites talk of Kohli’s shock Test return

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Indian captain Virat Kohli gives a thumbs up to cheering fans after winning the day-night Test series against Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 24, 2019.
Indian captain Virat Kohli gives a thumbs up to cheering fans after winning the day-night Test series against Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 24, 2019.
PTI

Virat Kohli may have retired from Test cricket more than a year ago, but the conversation around a possible comeback refuses to die down. Even now, fans continue to believe that the former India captain still has unfinished business in the longest format.

The buzz around Kohli’s return picked up once again after a recent statement from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, whose comments have sparked fresh excitement among Indian cricket supporters across social media.

Speaking in an interview with Express Cafe, Rajkumar revealed that many people have approached him about convincing Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement.

“Many people have told me to ask Virat to return to Test cricket because he listens to me,” Rajkumar said.

What really caught fans’ attention, however, was his response when asked whether he had personally spoken to Kohli about the possibility.

“We are talking about it; let’s see what happens,” he added.

That brief comment was enough to send social media into crazy, with fans once again dreaming about Kohli returning in whites for India. Many supporters flooded online platforms with messages urging the 37 year old to reverse his retirement decision.

Kohli had announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable red ball career. He finished with 123 Test matches for India and played a massive role in transforming the team into one of the strongest overseas sides in world cricket.

His retirement had come as a huge shock to the cricketing world at the time, especially given his passion for Test cricket and his influence as captain. Even now, many fans feel Kohli still has the fitness, hunger and quality to contribute at the highest level.

While there is still no official indication of a comeback, Rajkumar Sharma’s latest remarks have certainly reopened the discussion.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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