How a differently-abled cricket fan got to watch India-New Zealand ODI match live at the stadium

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's quick intervention ensures 32-year-old's dream comes true
Dubai: Abhishek Soni, a 32-year-old differently-abled man from a small town in Ujjain district, is deeply passionate about cricket. Whenever Team India takes the field, he never misses a moment, staying glued to the small television in his village. So when an India vs New Zealand ODI match was scheduled in nearby Indore, his long-cherished dream of watching a match live finally seemed within reach.
Abhishek had never experienced the electric atmosphere of a stadium — the roar of a packed crowd or the thrill of live action unfolding on the field. However, turning that dream into reality proved difficult. The ticketing process was confusing and time was running out.
With no other option left, Abhishek recorded a heartfelt video message and appealed directly to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.
“Namaskar Chief Minister ji,” he said. “My name is Abhishek Soni. I am differently-abled and a big cricket fan. I want to watch India play live at the ground, but I am unable to get a ticket. I request you to please help me.”
The response was swift. As soon as the appeal reached the Chief Minister, instructions were issued and a ticket was arranged. For Abhishek, the long wait ended there.
On match day, dressed in a Team India jersey, Abhishek stepped into a cricket stadium for the first time in his life. The third and decisive ODI between India and New Zealand was underway at Holkar Stadium. The stands were packed, tricolor flags fluttered proudly, and chants echoed through the air.
This time, Abhishek wasn’t watching from afar — he was part of the crowd.
As families and friends filled the stadium and jerseys and flags sold briskly outside, Abhishek sat inside with his eyes fixed on the field, his lifelong dream finally fulfilled. For him, it wasn’t just a ticket — it was recognition, dignity, and the reassuring reminder that even among thousands, one sincere voice can still be heard.
