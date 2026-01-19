How a differently-abled cricket fan got to watch India-New Zealand ODI match live at the stadium

As families and friends filled the stadium and jerseys and flags sold briskly outside, Abhishek sat inside with his eyes fixed on the field, his lifelong dream finally fulfilled. For him, it wasn’t just a ticket — it was recognition, dignity, and the reassuring reminder that even among thousands, one sincere voice can still be heard.

Dubai: Abhishek Soni, a 32-year-old differently-abled man from a small town in Ujjain district, is deeply passionate about cricket . Whenever Team India takes the field, he never misses a moment, staying glued to the small television in his village. So when an India vs New Zealand ODI match was scheduled in nearby Indore, his long-cherished dream of watching a match live finally seemed within reach.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.