Virat Kohli scores 54th ODI hundred during 3rd ODI against NZ

Indian star batter also boasts 30 centuries in Test cricket and one in T20Is
Dubai: There’s no stopping the Indian super star cricketer Virat Kohli as brought up his 54th ODI century on Sunday during the third match against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
He reached the landmark in 91 balls, making amends for narrowly missing out in the first ODI, where he was dismissed for 93. Kohli also boasts 30 centuries in Test cricket and one in T20Is.
The 37-year-old has been in superb form, registering six scores of 50 or more in his last seven ODI innings.
During the three-match series against South Africa in December last year, he struck two centuries and a half-century. He then followed that performance with another hundred and a fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Prior to that, Kohli had scored an unbeaten 77 against Australia in Sydney.
