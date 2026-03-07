New Zealand ready to ‘break a few hearts’ in T20 World Cup final

“T20 cricket can be fickle,” he said. “We saw South Africa playing excellent cricket all tournament, only to have a hiccup against us and get knocked out. So for us, we’ll take confidence from that. If we stick to our game plan, we can definitely upset another big team.”

All-rounder Glenn Phillips also shared his excitement, stressing the team’s focus and eagerness to enjoy the final. “For us, it’s about going out there and enjoying the moment,” Phillips said. “We have a great time as a group, do our best for our country, and yes, the packed crowd is fantastic. Whether they’re supporting us or supporting India, it’s great for cricket.”

