Meet Mahidhaar, a Dubai kid who can bowl with both hands

“I noticed it when he was about six or seven years old,” says Ramprasad, who himself played club cricket in Chennai. “He was doing tennis at that time, but after watching the IPL, he began imitating bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami. One day, after watching Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc, he suddenly picked up the ball and bowled left-arm fast — with a perfect action. I couldn’t believe it.”

“Whenever he bowls with both hands, people just stop and watch,” says his father. “Coaches from the UK, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have all said the same thing — they’ve never seen someone bowl fast with both arms and such control.”

“He’s a hardworking boy with a very rare gift,” Ijaz says. “To bowl right-arm fast and left-arm fast, with the same pace and control, is something you don’t see in cricket. If he stays focused and fit, he has the potential to play at a very high level.”

