Meet Mahidhaar, a Dubai kid who can bowl with both hands

12-year-old is already turned heads in local cricket scene with his unique skill
Dubai: In cricket, talent often shines in unexpected ways. For Dubai-based youngster Mahidhaar Dommaraju, that spark came in the form of an extraordinary skill few in the world possess — the ability to bowl fast with both hands.
Being ambidextrous is a rarity in cricket. While Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis made waves for spinning the ball both ways at the international level, seeing a fast bowler switch arms with equal pace and accuracy is almost unheard of.
So, when Mahidhaar’s father, Ramprasad Dommaraju, first saw his son bowling with both arms at the age of six, he knew he was special.
“I noticed it when he was about six or seven years old,” says Ramprasad, who himself played club cricket in Chennai. “He was doing tennis at that time, but after watching the IPL, he began imitating bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami. One day, after watching Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc, he suddenly picked up the ball and bowled left-arm fast — with a perfect action. I couldn’t believe it.”
What started as a moment of curiosity turned into a sign of genuine sporting potential. Ramprasad quickly realised that this was not a fluke. “He kept bowling with both arms, right and left, consistently. That’s when I knew we had to nurture this talent,” he says.
Today, 13-year-old Mahidhaar, represents two UAE academies — Desert Cubs and Legends Academy — and has already turned heads in the local cricket scene.
“Whenever he bowls with both hands, people just stop and watch,” says his father. “Coaches from the UK, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have all said the same thing — they’ve never seen someone bowl fast with both arms and such control.”
Mahidhaar has toured Sri Lanka, Oman and India, where his unique ability continues to draw attention. “Even during matches, when he takes wickets bowling right-arm or left-arm, players and coaches come up to appreciate him,” says Ramprasad.
Supporting a rare talent often requires rare commitment. Ramprasad has gone all in — quitting his job to devote his time fully to his son’s cricketing journey.
“In the last year, I’ve left my job so that I can take him for training six days a week,” he explains. “He’s also working hard on his fitness — boxing and swimming every day to improve strength and stamina.”
To help balance academics with his busy cricket schedule, Mahidhaar is enrolled in to an online school in India.
“The school has been very supportive,” says Ramprasad. “If he misses classes for matches or training, they arrange extra lessons. It’s been a big help.”
While Ramprasad manages his son’s cricketing calendar, his wife — an oral surgeon in Dubai — continues to support the family. “It’s a team effort,” he adds. “We’re doing everything we can to help Mahi achieve his dream.”
Among those monitoring Mahidhaar’s progress is Muhammad Ijaz, a former Pakistani first-class cricketer and senior coach at Desert Cubs Cricket Academy.
“He’s a hardworking boy with a very rare gift,” Ijaz says. “To bowl right-arm fast and left-arm fast, with the same pace and control, is something you don’t see in cricket. If he stays focused and fit, he has the potential to play at a very high level.”
Ijaz, who has trained hundreds of young players, admits Mahidhaar stands out. “I’ve seen ambidextrous spinners before, but never a fast bowler who can do this,” he says. “He’s truly special.”
Like many young cricketers in the UAE, Mahidhaar dreams of representing India and playing in the IPL. His inspirations are clear.
“I want to play for India and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru one day,” says Mahidhaar. “Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are my role models. I’m working hard on my bowling, batting and fitness to make that dream a reality.”
