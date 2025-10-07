GOLD/FOREX
14-year-old Devahans Sahoo scores 111-ball 289 for new record in UAE U-15

Representing MS Cricket Academy Sharjah, his innings was filled with 36 fours and 13 sixes

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Devahans Sahoo's innings helped MS Cricket Academy Sharjah reach a massive 442.
Dubai: Devahans Sahoo delivered a historic performance at the Emirates Cricket Board’s National Inter-Academy League, held at the Ajman Oval Ground. The 14-year-old batting sensation played the innings of a lifetime, smashing a jaw-dropping 289 runs off just 111 balls — setting a new record for the highest individual score in any UAE Under-15 league match.

Representing MS Cricket Academy Sharjah, Devahans unleashed a relentless assault on the YTCA Ajman bowling attack, peppering the boundary ropes with 36 fours and clearing them 13 times. His strike rate of 260.36 left spectators in awe and powered his team to a towering total of 442 for 2 in just 30 overs — a new benchmark in the U-15 division.

In response, YTCA Ajman crumbled under pressure, managing only 47 for 9 in 16.2 overs, as MS Cricket Academy cruised to an emphatic victory.

But it was Devahans’ innings that truly stole the spotlight that caught the attention of all present at the ground.

Veteran coach Shezad Altaf said, “Dev is an exceptional talent with a bright future — not just for UAE cricket, but on the world stage. His discipline, timing, and ability to dominate at this level are rare. He’s an inspiration to other young cricketers and someone to watch closely in the coming years.”

Reflecting on his record-breaking knock, Devahans said: “It was an unbelievable day. I just focused on playing my natural game and building partnerships. I’m so thankful to my coach, my teammates, and my family — they’ve always supported and believed in me.”

The National Inter-Academy League, featuring 60 teams from across the Emirates, has long been a breeding ground for the country’s brightest young cricketing talent.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
