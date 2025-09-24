Dubai hosts launch of VPCI Tri Nations League 2025, elevating UAE's cricket scene

The landmark league unites India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka on UAE soil
Dubai: Cricket once again proved its power to unite nations as the Veterans Pro Cricket International (VPCI) Tri Nations League 2025 was officially launched in a glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza, Dubai (Deira).
Envisioned by Vishnu Dev Sambasivan, CEO of Stellar Sports and Spofit365, and backed by Anand Nair, CEO of VPCI, the league is set to transform semi-professional cricket in the UAE by offering a professional platform to community players while celebrating the shared cricketing culture of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The UAE is home to more than 3.5 million South Asians, making it one of the largest cricket-loving populations outside the subcontinent. With over 200 cricket grounds and an estimated 50,000 registered recreational players, the Emirates has long been a vibrant hub for grassroots cricket.
Speaking about the vision, Vishnu Dev Sambasivan said, “With over 450 players across 16 city-based teams, the Tri Nations League has been designed to be a true community asset—bridging talent, culture, and passion in one spectacular arena. This is about giving back to the game by creating opportunities for those who have kept cricket alive in our communities for years.”
Supporting Vishnu’s vision is Anand Nair, a venture capitalist and sports entrepreneur, who believes the league fills a crucial gap in the UAE’s cricket ecosystem. “This is more than a tournament; it is a transformative platform that celebrates cricket while providing recognition and opportunity to UAE-based players who have long yearned for a professional ecosystem,” said Nair.
“The Tri Nations League will inspire pride, create rivalries, and most importantly, elevate the standard of community cricket in the region. We are planting the seeds of what could become one of the most respected cricket properties in the Middle East.”
The 2025 edition will see sixteen city-based teams compete through league and knockout stages, with over 450 players donning jerseys that reflect the spirit of international competition. Matches will be staged at the DCS Stellar Ovals in Sharjah, an iconic ground that has hosted some of cricket’s most historic contests.
By selecting this venue, the organisers aim to deliver not just matches but unforgettable memories that will live in community folklore for years to come.
The launch evening on September 6 set the tone for what promises to be a milestone season. The event featured official jersey reveals, the unveiling of the championship trophy, and recognition of the league’s partners and sponsors.
Performances, networking, and fanfare created a festival-like atmosphere, symbolising the league’s ethos of unity in diversity and the unifying spirit of cricket in the region.
Beyond the cricket, the Tri Nations League carries a larger purpose. In a country where nearly 90 percent of the population is expatriate and where cricket serves as a cultural glue, the league aims to strengthen people-to-people ties while giving semi-professional players the validation and visibility they deserve. It is a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the power of sport to bring communities closer together.
Running through September and October, the tournament will be digitally broadcast, with highlights and match updates reaching audiences worldwide. Organisers believe the league could attract a significant share of the UAE’s estimated two million cricket fans, establishing itself as the benchmark for semi-professional cricket in the region and inspiring similar ventures across the globe.
The VPCI Tri Nations League 2025 is presented by Veterans Pro Cricket International (VPCI) as Title Sponsor, with Servhub and YSL Relocations as Support Sponsors.
Its official ecosystem of partners includes DC Stadium as Venue Partner, Spofit365 as Onboarding Partner, Stellar Sports & Events and Nexus Sports as Organising Partners, Yugen as AV Solutions Partner, Verve Wellness as Wellness Partner, Vithran as AV Partner, Global Cricket as Networking Partner, Vogue as Gift Partner, The Experience Store as Rewards Partner, Khelsouq.com as Sports Gear Partner, and Scentido as Aroma Partner. Together, these partnerships form a robust foundation for what is expected to become the UAE’s premier community cricket property.
