GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 14°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo among Globe Soccer Awards 2025 finalists revealed for Dubai ceremony

Meet the finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
Since 2010, Globe Soccer has established itself as a cornerstone of the international football calendar.
Since 2010, Globe Soccer has established itself as a cornerstone of the international football calendar.
provided

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance at the 16th BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards, where finalists have been revealed across categories including Best Men's Player, Best Women's Player, Best Coach, Best Men's Club, Best Women's Club, Best Midfielder, Best Forward, Emerging Player, Best Middle East Player, Best Agent, and Best Sporting Director after 30 million public votes were cast worldwide.

The ceremony takes place on December 28, 2025, at Dubai's ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal hotel, promising a spectacular evening featuring football's biggest stars and emerging talents.

Ronaldo headlines star-studded Dubai ceremony

In a major boost to what organizers are calling "a game-changing edition full of surprises," Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance. The Al-Nassr forward is competing in the Best Middle East Player category alongside Saudi Pro League stars Salem Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal, former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, and Riyad Mahrez of Al-Ahli.

PSG's Champions league success dominates nominations

UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have translated their European triumph into overwhelming representation. The French giants are competing for Best Men's Club against Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.

Manager Luis Enrique faces competition in the Best Coach category from Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Barcelona's Hansi Flick, and Chelsea's Enzo Maresca. PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha both secured spots in the Best Men's Player shortlist alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Raphinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Bonmati eyes historic third consecutive title

Aitana Bonmatí is pursuing an unprecedented third consecutive Best Women's Player award. The Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder faces competition from Spanish compatriots Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal and Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas, plus Haiti's Melchie Dumornay from Lyon and England's Alessia Russo of Arsenal.

The Best Women's Club category features European powerhouses Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Juventus, highlighting the strength of women's club football across the continent

Rising stars and position-specific excellence

The Emerging Player category celebrates football's future with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí, PSG duo Désiré Doué and João Neves, Real Madrid's Arda Güler, and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz all shortlisted.

The Best Midfielder shortlist features Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, PSG's João Neves, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Barcelona's Pedri, and PSG's Vitinha. The Best Forward category showcases Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal.

La Liga honors Barcelona's dominant season

Spain's LaLiga will present its 2024-2025 season awards in Dubai. Barcelona swept the major honors with Raphinha earning Best Player, Hansi Flick taking Best Coach, and Lamine Yamal securing Best Emerging Player. Real Sociedad's Luka Sučić claimed Best Goal, while Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak won Best Save.

Behind the scenes recognition

The awards honor football's architects with the Best Agent category featuring Jorge Mendes, Ali Barat, Federico Pastorello, Fali Ramadani, and Frank Trimboli.

Best Sporting Director nominees include PSG's Luís Campos, Barcelona's Deco, Liverpool's Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, Napoli's Giovanni Manna, and Chelsea's Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. The prestigious Maradona Award and various career and special awards will also be presented.

Global football celebration

Since 2010, Globe Soccer has established itself as a cornerstone of the international football calendar. Founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, the Dubai-based organization continues recognizing excellence across all football stakeholders.

Football enthusiasts can track all updates through Globe Soccer's social media channels and mobile app, available on iOS and Android, as the December 28 ceremony approaches.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) shares a light moment with Juventus's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (C) and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C/L) as they wait ahead of the awarding of the title of "Best Men's Player in Europe" at the conclusion of UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017.

Messi voted for a Madrid player and Ronaldo didn't vote

3m read
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of during the men's football 2026 World Cup Group F qualifier between Ireland and Portugal at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 13, 2025.

Football fans now can vote for Globe Soccer Awards

3m read
Kylian Mbappe

Watch: Kylian Mbappe spotted at Atlantis in Dubai

2m read
Kylian Mbappe with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo during an International game

Only CR7 and Dinho did this before Mbappe in El Clasico

2m read