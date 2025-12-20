Cristiano Ronaldo among Globe Soccer Awards 2025 finalists revealed for Dubai ceremony

Meet the finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance at the 16th BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards, where finalists have been revealed across categories including Best Men's Player, Best Women's Player, Best Coach, Best Men's Club, Best Women's Club, Best Midfielder, Best Forward, Emerging Player, Best Middle East Player, Best Agent, and Best Sporting Director after 30 million public votes were cast worldwide.
The ceremony takes place on December 28, 2025, at Dubai's ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal hotel, promising a spectacular evening featuring football's biggest stars and emerging talents.
In a major boost to what organizers are calling "a game-changing edition full of surprises," Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his attendance. The Al-Nassr forward is competing in the Best Middle East Player category alongside Saudi Pro League stars Salem Al-Dawsari of Al Hilal, former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, and Riyad Mahrez of Al-Ahli.
UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have translated their European triumph into overwhelming representation. The French giants are competing for Best Men's Club against Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.
Manager Luis Enrique faces competition in the Best Coach category from Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Barcelona's Hansi Flick, and Chelsea's Enzo Maresca. PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha both secured spots in the Best Men's Player shortlist alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona's Raphinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
Aitana Bonmatí is pursuing an unprecedented third consecutive Best Women's Player award. The Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder faces competition from Spanish compatriots Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal and Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas, plus Haiti's Melchie Dumornay from Lyon and England's Alessia Russo of Arsenal.
The Best Women's Club category features European powerhouses Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Juventus, highlighting the strength of women's club football across the continent
The Emerging Player category celebrates football's future with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí, PSG duo Désiré Doué and João Neves, Real Madrid's Arda Güler, and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz all shortlisted.
The Best Midfielder shortlist features Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, PSG's João Neves, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Barcelona's Pedri, and PSG's Vitinha. The Best Forward category showcases Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal.
Spain's LaLiga will present its 2024-2025 season awards in Dubai. Barcelona swept the major honors with Raphinha earning Best Player, Hansi Flick taking Best Coach, and Lamine Yamal securing Best Emerging Player. Real Sociedad's Luka Sučić claimed Best Goal, while Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak won Best Save.
The awards honor football's architects with the Best Agent category featuring Jorge Mendes, Ali Barat, Federico Pastorello, Fali Ramadani, and Frank Trimboli.
Best Sporting Director nominees include PSG's Luís Campos, Barcelona's Deco, Liverpool's Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, Napoli's Giovanni Manna, and Chelsea's Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. The prestigious Maradona Award and various career and special awards will also be presented.
Since 2010, Globe Soccer has established itself as a cornerstone of the international football calendar. Founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, the Dubai-based organization continues recognizing excellence across all football stakeholders.
Football enthusiasts can track all updates through Globe Soccer's social media channels and mobile app, available on iOS and Android, as the December 28 ceremony approaches.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox