Virat Kohli “call me” says IShowSpeed in hilarious cricket clip

Dubai: Streamer IShowSpeed has captured the attention of Indian fans with a hilarious cricket clip which is doing the rounds on social media.

During his stream tour of the Caribbean, IShowSpeed, better known as Speed, meets West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph and tests his skills with the ball in hand.

The American, famous for his high-energy and unpredictable personality, tried to imitate the bowling action after watching Alzarri Joseph bowl during a relaxed practice session.

While the delivery would not have counted as legal in a real cricket match, the confidence and dramatic reaction turned the moment into a viral sensation.

His shoutouts to different teams and cricket organisations only added to the comedy, despite revealing a somewhat loose understanding of the sport’s structure.

Still, having Joseph involved made the scene feel genuine, which made it even more entertaining for cricket fans around the world.

During the match, he passionately supported Kohli, celebrating wildly whenever the Indian star found the boundary, before being left speechless when Naseem Shah dismissed him at a crucial moment.

His mention of Mumbai instead of Bangalore likely came from a limited familiarity with the domestic cricket scene.

Some believe he may associate the Mumbai franchise more closely with famous Caribbean players such as Joseph or Kieron Pollard.

Even so, his enthusiasm for the sport continues to resonate with millions of fans, particularly across India.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.