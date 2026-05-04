Virat Kohli “call me” says IShowSpeed in hilarious cricket clip

The streamer urged the Indian cricket legend to contact him after hitting stumps
Dubai: Streamer IShowSpeed has captured the attention of Indian fans with a hilarious cricket clip which is doing the rounds on social media.
During his stream tour of the Caribbean, IShowSpeed, better known as Speed, meets West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph and tests his skills with the ball in hand.
The American, famous for his high-energy and unpredictable personality, tried to imitate the bowling action after watching Alzarri Joseph bowl during a relaxed practice session.
Shortly afterward, he delivered a fast throw that crashed into the stumps, sparking an over-the-top celebration that rapidly went viral worldwide.
After striking the stumps with a direct hit, he erupted with confidence, shouting, “I might be the greatest… Virat Kohli, call me… ICC call me… Mumbai cricket team call me.”
While the delivery would not have counted as legal in a real cricket match, the confidence and dramatic reaction turned the moment into a viral sensation.
His shoutouts to different teams and cricket organisations only added to the comedy, despite revealing a somewhat loose understanding of the sport’s structure.
Still, having Joseph involved made the scene feel genuine, which made it even more entertaining for cricket fans around the world.
Speed has shown an increasing interest in cricket in recent years, including attending the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in New York.
During the match, he passionately supported Kohli, celebrating wildly whenever the Indian star found the boundary, before being left speechless when Naseem Shah dismissed him at a crucial moment.
His mention of Mumbai instead of Bangalore likely came from a limited familiarity with the domestic cricket scene.
Some believe he may associate the Mumbai franchise more closely with famous Caribbean players such as Joseph or Kieron Pollard.
Even so, his enthusiasm for the sport continues to resonate with millions of fans, particularly across India.