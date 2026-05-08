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BCCI tightens IPL rules after security and protocol concerns

New rules aim to block unauthorised access to players and team spaces

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Players of Kolkata Knight Riders practise ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Thursday. [Illustrative image]
Players of Kolkata Knight Riders practise ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Thursday. [Illustrative image]
ANI

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is bringing in stricter access rules for players during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season after noticing several breaches involving unauthorised individuals and team officials.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the board wants tighter control around players to ensure discipline, transparency and better security arrangements during the tournament.

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Under the new measures, access to players in hotels, team buses and other restricted areas will be limited. Unauthorised people will not be allowed to interact with cricketers or enter spaces reserved for teams and officials.

“The BCCI is setting up new rules. The access that the players have will be controlled,” Shukla said, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the IPL.

BCCI flags multiple irregularities

The development comes a day after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia raised concerns over what he described as “anomalies and irregularities” during the current IPL season.

According to Saikia, the board observed several violations of anti-corruption and security guidelines put in place for the tournament. These included unauthorised people accompanying team members, entering hotel premises and even accessing rooms used by players and officials.

The BCCI also expressed concern over franchise owners and team officials interacting with players in areas where such meetings are not permitted under IPL rules.

Saikia said the board had taken the matter seriously and would issue a formal advisory to all IPL franchises to reinforce existing rules.

“We have noticed that a lot of unauthorised persons are moving along with the team members,” he told reporters. “Some are entering hotels and players’ rooms, which is completely against anti-corruption protocols.”

Warning of strict action

The BCCI has now made it clear that any future violations could lead to strong disciplinary action.

Officials believe stricter monitoring and tighter access control will help maintain the integrity of the tournament while protecting players and support staff from unnecessary interference.

The IPL, one of the world’s biggest cricket leagues, follows detailed anti-corruption and security guidelines each season because of the tournament’s massive commercial scale and global popularity.

With the league entering a crucial stage, the board appears keen to ensure that teams, players and franchise officials follow the rules without exception.

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