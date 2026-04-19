Speaking to Doordarshan, the 15-year-old said he trusts his ability to make an impact whenever he is batting. He believes that as long as he plays with intent and uses his strengths, he can turn matches in his team’s favour.

Dubai: Rising teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has spoken about his confidence at the crease and his long-term goal of playing for India’s senior team, following an impressive start in Indian Premier League 2026.

Sooryavanshi also shared a personal moment, recalling a conversation with his father, who told him he has achieved only part of his dream. The youngster said his focus now is to go further and represent India at the highest level, including the World Cup.

Karim compared his raw hitting ability with that of a young Sachin Tendulkar, while making it clear that the comparison was based on power alone, not technique. He added that such natural strength cannot be taught and is something a player is born with.

With performances like these, the young batter is quickly building a reputation as one to watch, as he continues to chase his dream of wearing India’s colours on the biggest stage.

Sooryavanshi, who opens for Rajasthan Royals, has already scored 246 runs in six matches this season. His strike rate of 236.53 highlights his aggressive approach and ability to score quickly.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.