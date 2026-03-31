The teenager stole the show for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings
Dubai: Sanju Samson’s highly anticipated debut for the Rajasthan Royals was overshadowed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as the 15-year-old powered his side to victory with a stunning 52 off just 17 deliveries.
The teenager has already etched his name into Indian Premier League history with his blistering knock against the Chennai Super Kings, registering the third-fastest half-century in the competition. He trails only Yashasvi Jaiswal, who famously raced to his fifty in just 13 balls.
Suryavanshi had only just turned 15 a day before the IPL got underway on March 28, but the young batter wasted no time in making a statement to anyone who doubted his ability to perform on the big stage.
Suryavanshi’s journey from a talented youngster in Bihar to one of cricket’s most talked‑about prospects has been extraordinary. He first drew major attention in youth cricket by dominating at a very young age, making his first‑class debut at just 12 and scoring big hundreds in age‑group matches.
The big turning point came ahead of the 2025 IPL season, when he was signed by the Rajasthan Royals at just 13 years old, making him the youngest player ever to earn an IPL contract. He lived up to that faith by debuting in the IPL at 14 and immediately making headlines with explosive innings, including a rapid century that etched his name into T20 history.
In early 2026, Vaibhav played a starring role for India at the ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup, where he produced some eye‑catching scores throughout the tournament and was particularly phenomenal in the final, reportedly smashing 175 runs off 80 balls against England, a record‑breaking knock that helped India lift the title.
In 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) set a new minimum age rule, citing the “safeguarding of players.” Even at the Under-19 level, the directive was clear: no player under 15 could compete internationally.
This marked the ICC’s first formal minimum age requirement, leaving Pakistan’s Hasan Raza as the youngest male Test cricketer ever, having debuted at 14 years and 227 days in 1996.
While Raza’s record remains untouched, another long-standing milestone has quietly become attainable: Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making an international debut at 16 years and 205 days is now within Suryavanshi’s grasp.
Former Indian cricketers have called on national selectors to recognise Suryavanshi’s phenomenal form and fast-track his promotion to the senior international side following his latest explosive performance.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo following the teenagers knock against Chennai Super Kings, former Indian leg‑spinner Piyush Chawla was in high praise of Suryavanshi.
“If he plays like that, (I) would love to see him fast-tracked,” Chawla said when talking on the chances of the 15-year-old getting a senior Indian call-up.
“Over the last year, whatever he has played, he went there and he scored hundreds. And it's not only hundreds, he scored big hundreds.”
Ambati Rayudu echoed Chawla’s comments when asked if Suryavanshi is ready for the call-up.
He said: "He looks a cut above a lot of youngsters in the country, and he's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket. I don't know when, but definitely in the future."