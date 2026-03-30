Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight with another whirlwind innings for Rajasthan Royals

Dubai: The spotlight fell on two cricketers during the Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Monday — Sanju Samson and the rising teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi . While Samson drew attention for his much-anticipated debut with the Yellow Brigade following his T20 World Cup heroics, it was Suryavanshi who ultimately stole the show with a breathtaking performance.

Samson’s start to life at Chennai , however, was far from ideal. The wicketkeeper-batter lasted just seven deliveries, managing seven runs before being dismissed by Nandre Burger. His early departure set the tone for a dominant bowling display from Rajasthan, as Chennai struggled to find momentum. The innings unravelled quickly, with the team bowled out for a modest 127 in 19.4 overs. Only Jamie Overton showed resistance, contributing a fighting 43.

Suryavanshi, unfazed by the conditions or the occasion, unleashed a stunning counterattack that left Chennai’s bowlers reeling. The youngster smashed a whirlwind 52 off just 17 deliveries, peppering the boundary with four fours and five towering sixes. His fearless stroke play dismantled the opposition and turned what seemed like a tricky chase into a one-sided affair. Rajasthan cruised to victory by eight wickets, with Yashasvi Jaiswal providing steady support with an unbeaten 38 off 36 balls.

He also outlined his approach and ambitions for the season after being picked by Rajasthan Royals: “When I was picked, my only goal was to give the team a good start. I wanted to play my game in the Powerplay, and if I got a good start, I wanted to continue and play long without giving my wicket away. I knew that if I played my shots, the scenario of the game would change, because chasing 200-plus runs would not be easy for any team. This season, the goal is to win the trophy for the team. My performances and the team’s performances will automatically get highlighted if we win the trophy, and that is the most important thing.”

In a recent interaction, the young batter offered insight into his inspiration and mindset. Speaking on JioStar, Suryavanshi said: “I saw both, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, finish matches single-handedly. If they were in, there was no chance for the opponent to come back into the game, and that was something I really liked about them.”

Heading into the tournament, Suryavanshi had already been a name on everyone’s radar. Fresh off an impressive campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, he has continued to build a remarkable resume. Having secured an IPL contract at just 13 years old ahead of the 2025 season, he has consistently shattered age-related milestones while showcasing maturity beyond his years.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.