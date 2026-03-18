Social media says why Vaibhav Suryavanshi shouldn’t have watched Dhurandhar

The 14-year-old will be playing for Rajasthan Royals at the upcoming season of IPL
Dubai: Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has been making headlines after smashing multiple box office records. So when someone names it as their recent favourite movie, it’s hardly surprising — but it certainly raised eyebrows when that someone was Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
At the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Suryavanshi was asked on stage about his favourite film, and he instantly replied, “Dhurandhar.” The moment quickly went viral on social media, with Rajasthan Royals even recreating a scene from the film for a pre-season video ahead of IPL 2026.
However, the response also sparked debate online. Since Dhurandhar carries an A-rating — restricted to viewers above 18 in theatres — many questioned how the 14-year-old had watched it. While minors aren’t allowed to view such films in cinemas, it is currently available on the streaming platform Netflix.
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Others, however, argued that it isn’t unusual today as clips and scenes from the film are widely circulating across social media platforms.
Another user commented, “People acting like they never watched A-certificate movies with family on TV growing up. This is the most normal thing ever.”
Meanwhile, speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming IPL season, Suryavanshi said his primary goal is team success. “The goal is to win the trophy this season. That would benefit the entire franchise as well as my own performance. I want to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy,” he shared in a video posted by Star Sports.
Suryavanshi has already built an impressive résumé at a young age. He was named Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup against England, scoring a remarkable 175 off 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. His century came in just 55 balls — one of the fastest in the tournament’s history — and helped India secure a record sixth title.
He also holds several IPL milestones, including being the youngest debutant at 14 years and 23 days. In the 2025 season, he smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Giants, becoming the fastest Indian to reach a hundred in the league, surpassing Yusuf Pathan.
Amid his packed cricketing schedule, Suryavanshi even missed a Class 10 CBSE board exam. His school principal confirmed his absence, explaining that while they had expected him to appear, other commitments — such as matches or practice — may have taken priority. The principal added that he would likely sit for the next examination instead.