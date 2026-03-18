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Social media says why Vaibhav Suryavanshi shouldn’t have watched Dhurandhar

The 14-year-old will be playing for Rajasthan Royals at the upcoming season of IPL

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Social media says why Vaibhav Suryavanshi shouldn’t have watched Dhurandhar

Dubai: Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has been making headlines after smashing multiple box office records. So when someone names it as their recent favourite movie, it’s hardly surprising — but it certainly raised eyebrows when that someone was Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

At the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Suryavanshi was asked on stage about his favourite film, and he instantly replied, “Dhurandhar.” The moment quickly went viral on social media, with Rajasthan Royals even recreating a scene from the film for a pre-season video ahead of IPL 2026.

However, the response also sparked debate online. Since Dhurandhar carries an A-rating — restricted to viewers above 18 in theatres — many questioned how the 14-year-old had watched it. While minors aren’t allowed to view such films in cinemas, it is currently available on the streaming platform Netflix.

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Others, however, argued that it isn’t unusual today as clips and scenes from the film are widely circulating across social media platforms.

Another user commented, “People acting like they never watched A-certificate movies with family on TV growing up. This is the most normal thing ever.”

'Goal is to win IPL trophy'

Meanwhile, speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming IPL season, Suryavanshi said his primary goal is team success. “The goal is to win the trophy this season. That would benefit the entire franchise as well as my own performance. I want to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy,” he shared in a video posted by Star Sports.

Suryavanshi has already built an impressive résumé at a young age. He was named Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup against England, scoring a remarkable 175 off 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. His century came in just 55 balls — one of the fastest in the tournament’s history — and helped India secure a record sixth title.

He also holds several IPL milestones, including being the youngest debutant at 14 years and 23 days. In the 2025 season, he smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Giants, becoming the fastest Indian to reach a hundred in the league, surpassing Yusuf Pathan.

Amid his packed cricketing schedule, Suryavanshi even missed a Class 10 CBSE board exam. His school principal confirmed his absence, explaining that while they had expected him to appear, other commitments — such as matches or practice — may have taken priority. The principal added that he would likely sit for the next examination instead.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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