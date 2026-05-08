Ace spinner reflects on early IPL struggles and emotional wicket celebration
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a light-hearted but memorable incident from his early days in the Indian Premier League, recalling how his celebration after dismissing MS Dhoni once left the Chennai Super Kings captain slightly annoyed.
Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience’, Ashwin reflected on his long journey into the CSK setup and how hard it was to break into the playing XI during his early years.
Ashwin was picked by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the inaugural 2008 IPL season but did not feature in a single match that year. Even in 2009, opportunities were limited, with the spinner playing only two games.
He recalled how tough it was to wait on the sidelines, especially with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in the squad, often bowling his full quota of overs.
“I had no other option. Muralitharan was there, a legend, and he was bowling all his overs. I wasn’t getting chances,” Ashwin said.
His first IPL appearance eventually came in Cape Town against Mumbai Indians, a match he still remembers clearly because it marked the start of his long journey in the league.
A key moment in Ashwin’s early career came during the Challenger Trophy final between India Blue, led by MS Dhoni, and India Red, led by Subramaniam Badrinath.
Ashwin delivered a standout spell, finishing with figures of 1 for 11 in seven overs, including two maidens, and played a major role in restricting a strong India Blue side to just 84 runs.
The highlight for him was dismissing Dhoni, a moment he celebrated with unusual emotion.
“I got his wicket and celebrated a lot. He actually got a bit annoyed and said, ‘What is there to celebrate so much?’” Ashwin recalled.
He admitted that the reaction came from his excitement and ambition at the time.
“I told him it was my dream to get him out. I thought maybe this would open a door for me in CSK,” he added.
The following season proved to be a turning point. Ashwin finally began receiving more opportunities under Dhoni’s leadership and went on to become an important part of the CSK squad.
He was part of the team that won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, as well as Champions League T20 trophies in 2010 and 2014. His ability to control the game with his off-spin made him a key figure in CSK’s successful era.
After years of representing other franchises, including Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin made a return to Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season for ₹97.5 million.
Over his IPL career, he finished with 187 wickets in 221 matches, making him one of the tournament’s most successful bowlers. He also contributed with the bat when needed, scoring 833 runs.
For Ashwin, the journey from a young player trying to impress Dhoni to becoming one of the league’s most experienced names has come full circle — marked by learning, patience and one memorable celebration that still brings a smile.