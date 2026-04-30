IPL 2026: Spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran reflects on T20’s batting boom

SRH bowling coach says fans and business of IPL demand constant action
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the most commanding chases of the season, chasing down a daunting 244 against Mumbai Indians with surprising ease. The six-wicket win, sealed with eight balls to spare, underlined the growing dominance of batters in T20 cricket - a shift that spin legend and SRH bowling coach Muthiah Muralidaran believes is here to stay.
Powered by fluent half-centuries from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, Hyderabad made light work of what once would have been considered an impossible target. The result marked their sixth win in nine matches, keeping them firmly in the top three of the Indian Premier League standings.
It was another night to forget for bowlers on both sides. Hyderabad’s Praful Hinge and Harsh Dubey conceded 54 and 50 runs respectively in their four overs, while Mumbai’s attack struggled just as much. Jasprit Bumrah, usually among the most reliable in the format, went for 54 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar conceded 51. Ashwani Kumar also endured a tough outing, leaking 41 runs in just two overs.
The match once again highlighted how even the best bowlers are finding it hard to contain aggressive batting line-ups.
Speaking at the press conference after the game, Muralidaran pointed to a clear shift in how batters approach the game. According to him, the focus has moved from survival to outright attack.
He noted that opening pairs across teams now play with complete freedom, often taking risks from the very first ball. In earlier years, scoring 40 to 50 runs in the powerplay was considered a solid start. Today, teams regularly push past 70 or even 80 in the same phase.
The former Sri Lankan spinner stressed that even elite bowlers are no longer immune. He cited the example of Bumrah being hit for multiple sixes, including one from uncapped batter Salil Arora - a moment that would have seemed unlikely in the past.
Muralidaran explained that younger players are not intimidated by reputations anymore. Instead of thinking about how to survive against top bowlers, they now focus on how to clear the boundary.
The 53-year-old believes the nature of T20 cricket has been shaped heavily by entertainment demands. With packed stadiums, broadcast deals and sponsors involved, the game has evolved into a spectacle where boundaries are expected.
He dismissed the idea that bringing in larger boundaries would solve the imbalance between bat and ball. Even if pitches offered more assistance to bowlers, he warned that low-scoring matches could turn fans away.
According to Muralidaran, tournaments like the IPL thrive on high-scoring contests, big hits and constant action - elements that keep audiences engaged and sponsors invested.
Despite the current dominance of batters, Muralidaran expects bowlers to adapt over time. He believes teams will analyse trends and come up with new strategies to counter aggressive hitting.
However, he also acknowledged that batters are quick to adjust. As bowlers innovate, batters will find new ways to stay ahead, continuing the cycle.