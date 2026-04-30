IPL 2026: Spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran reflects on T20’s batting boom

It was another night to forget for bowlers on both sides. Hyderabad’s Praful Hinge and Harsh Dubey conceded 54 and 50 runs respectively in their four overs, while Mumbai’s attack struggled just as much. Jasprit Bumrah, usually among the most reliable in the format, went for 54 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar conceded 51. Ashwani Kumar also endured a tough outing, leaking 41 runs in just two overs.