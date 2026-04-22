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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma rewrites record books with stunning 135

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener hits multiple milestones in commanding win over Delhi Capitals

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
AP

Abhishek Sharma delivered one of the standout performances of the season, smashing an unbeaten 135 to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026.

The left-hander was in complete control, reaching his century in just 47 balls with a mix of clean hitting and smart shot selection. His innings included 10 fours and 10 sixes, lifting Hyderabad to a strong 242 for 2.

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A night of records

This was Abhishek’s second IPL century and one of the highest scores in the tournament’s history. It was also the second time he has hit 10 sixes in a single IPL innings, putting him alongside Chris Gayle as the only players to do so more than once.

The knock also took his tally to nine T20 centuries, level with Virat Kohli among Indian players. In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group that includes Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.

He also crossed 350 sixes in T20 cricket and completed 2,000 runs for Hyderabad, joining names like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson.

Abhishek’s effort earned him his seventh Player of the Match award for the franchise, moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Support and finish

He was well supported by Heinrich Klaasen, who added a quick 37 off 13 balls to push the total higher.

Chasing 243, Delhi struggled to keep pace. Eshan Malinga picked up four wickets as Hyderabad secured a comfortable 47-run win.

With 323 runs in seven matches, Abhishek currently holds the Orange Cap this season for most runs, underlining his growing impact at the top of the order.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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