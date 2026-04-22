Sunrisers Hyderabad opener hits multiple milestones in commanding win over Delhi Capitals
Abhishek Sharma delivered one of the standout performances of the season, smashing an unbeaten 135 to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026.
The left-hander was in complete control, reaching his century in just 47 balls with a mix of clean hitting and smart shot selection. His innings included 10 fours and 10 sixes, lifting Hyderabad to a strong 242 for 2.
This was Abhishek’s second IPL century and one of the highest scores in the tournament’s history. It was also the second time he has hit 10 sixes in a single IPL innings, putting him alongside Chris Gayle as the only players to do so more than once.
The knock also took his tally to nine T20 centuries, level with Virat Kohli among Indian players. In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group that includes Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.
He also crossed 350 sixes in T20 cricket and completed 2,000 runs for Hyderabad, joining names like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson.
Abhishek’s effort earned him his seventh Player of the Match award for the franchise, moving past Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
He was well supported by Heinrich Klaasen, who added a quick 37 off 13 balls to push the total higher.
Chasing 243, Delhi struggled to keep pace. Eshan Malinga picked up four wickets as Hyderabad secured a comfortable 47-run win.
With 323 runs in seven matches, Abhishek currently holds the Orange Cap this season for most runs, underlining his growing impact at the top of the order.