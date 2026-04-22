Is MS Dhoni ready to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?

Dubai: IPL fans are speculating whether Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni could return from injury to feature in what would be his 20th edition of the tournament.

An update from Mumbai regarding MS Dhoni has sparked major interest ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, although there is still no official confirmation on whether he will make a return to action in the immediate future.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has missed the opening phase of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain, ruling him out of several matches for CSK this season.

His absence has forced the team to reshuffle both their leadership setup and on-field combinations, especially behind the stumps, where his vast experience has long been key in orchestrating bowlers and setting fields.

The franchise had previously made it clear that he would miss the opening weeks of the tournament, with his return depending entirely on recovery progress and ongoing fitness assessments.

A recent update has offered greater insight into Dhoni’s fitness and match readiness. At a training session at Wankhede Stadium, the 44-year-old completed an intensive on-field workout, featuring both wicketkeeping and batting drills.

According to The Indian Express, Dhoni spent around 40 minutes keeping wickets in the nets, with Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel rotating as batters. The session was seen as a significant milestone in his recovery, with observers noting it as one of his first full wicketkeeping workloads of the season.

After the wicketkeeping drills, the former India captain went on to bat for close to an hour. He first faced CSK bowlers in the nets before moving on to throwdowns, indicating a focused attempt to assess his match fitness, particularly the physical demands of wicketkeeping.

Dhoni has been sidelined for the opening six matches of IPL 2026 as he continues his recovery from a calf strain picked up during the pre-season camp. The franchise had previously stated that his return would be entirely dependent on his rehabilitation progress.

Although the team management has yet to officially confirm his availability for the upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians on April 23, the length and intensity of the session suggest he is edging closer to full fitness.

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