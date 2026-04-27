KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined for 'abuse of cricket equipment'

Frustration spilled over in the fifth over after Raghuvanshi became just the fourth player in history to be dismissed for obstructing the field.

The middle-order batter was then seen hitting the boundary cushions with his bat before throwing his helmet into the dugout.

The league released an official statement outlining the exact nature of the breach and the punishment handed to the Kolkata player. The Match Referee also expressed strong disapproval of the physical outburst at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants.

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.

“The incident occurred in the 5th over, when, after being given out for 'obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner."

The IPL also confirmed that Raghuvanshi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction handed down by the Match Referee. Level 1 breaches usually result in a reprimand or fine, with the addition of a demerit point acting as a final warning.

Despite the off-field controversy, Kolkata went on to clinch a crucial win in a Super Over finish. The victory was secured through Rinku Singh’s decisive late-order contribution and Sunil Narine’s composed bowling in the tie-breaker.

The result lifted Kolkata up the standings, although the franchise will likely be concerned about the disciplinary issue involving their young player. As the tournament enters its decisive stage, the team is expected to reinforce the importance of maintaining on-field discipline.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.