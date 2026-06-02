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Lalit Modi: I would demolish Narendra Modi Stadium and rebuild it

IPL founder wants 365-day entertainment hub at Narendra Modi Stadium

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Lalit Modi wants to make the stadium a 365 day destination
Lalit Modi wants to make the stadium a 365 day destination
ANI (enhanced)

Lalit Modi believes the Narendra Modi Stadium could be transformed into one of the world's premier sporting venues if it were redesigned with a fan first approach.

Speaking about the stadium in an interview with Karishma, the IPL founder said he would completely rebuild it if given the opportunity.

"If I was there today, I would demolish it and rebuild it completely. Modern escalators, modern kitchens, modern restaurants. Make it a 365 day destination," Modi said.

He envisioned a stadium that goes far beyond cricket, featuring shopping malls, entertainment zones, improved cooling systems, premium hospitality areas and significantly better fan facilities.

"The technology exists. You can have five star quality bathrooms, self cleaning toilets and state of the art infrastructure. Fans should be able to get in and out of the stadium in five minutes," he added.

Modi also criticised the way many stadiums are managed in India, arguing that the focus is often on maximising revenue rather than improving the match day experience.

"The match is three hours, but fans arrive much earlier. They spend four to five hours there, often with young children. You need hygienic facilities, quality food and a comfortable environment. That is what's missing," he said.

According to Modi, the future of stadiums lies in becoming year round entertainment destinations rather than venues that come alive only on match days.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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