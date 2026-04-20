Modi offers IPL players a Rolex for best Maradona impression

Dubai: Lalit Modi has once again grabbed attention on X, with another post from the former IPL chairman catching the eye of cricket fans online.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest icons, celebrated for his extraordinary skill, flair, and influence on the game.

In the iconic warm-up video, he is seen to be flamboyantly moving his body before effortlessly juggling and controlling it with his feet, thighs, and shoulders.

Rather than a traditional warm-up, it has become a display of pure technique and confidence, with Maradona moving fluidly as if the ball is an extension of himself, showcasing the natural talent that defined his legendary career.

The video has been shared countless times because of his carefree attitude and the way he appears to dance along in rhythm with the background music.

Reacting to the post, Modi said: “Love this. OK the players in IPL – check this out.

“Let’s see who can get caught on camera doing his best performance – The best act caught on camera and becomes most trended on social media will be gifted a limited edition Rolex from me.

“Has to be an IPL team player on the sidelines doing his rhythm to the tune playing in stadium at that time, I always keep my promises.

Modi has long been a controversial figure, and his activity on X has only continued to keep him in the spotlight.

His online presence tends to generate as much attention as his past administrative career, with posts regularly going viral and this one has done the same.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.