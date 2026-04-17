Modi’s most striking suggestion is to allow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to own Test teams. He believes this could bring in a ready-made fan base and help reconnect younger viewers with red-ball cricket.

Speaking on The Overlap Podcast hosted by former England captain Michael Vaughan, Modi said the game must evolve to stay relevant, especially among younger audiences who are drifting away from traditional five-day matches.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has put forward a fresh - and controversial - idea to revive Test cricket, warning that the longest format is losing its appeal in many parts of the world.

At the heart of Modi’s proposal is the need to engage younger audiences early. He argued that loyalty is built through experience, and modern fans need a more accessible and engaging version of Test cricket.

According to him, even a limited number of such games each season could help rebuild interest and give young players more exposure to the format.

He clarified that international cricket should remain the sport’s top tier, with country-versus-country contests continuing to hold prime importance. But alongside that, he proposed a parallel structure where franchise-owned teams could play exhibition Test matches.

Another key part of Modi’s proposal is to shorten Test matches from five days to four, while making them day-night events. He said this change could make games more viewer-friendly and better suited to modern schedules.

Outside of these regions, he suggested, the format is struggling to maintain relevance, especially among a generation raised on shorter, faster-paced formats of the game.

Modi said he remains a fan of Test cricket but fears it is fading globally. He pointed out that strong interest largely survives in countries like England and Australia, where historic rivalries such as the Ashes continue to draw crowds and attention.

By linking Test teams with popular IPL franchises, he believes the format could benefit from existing fan loyalty and stronger commercial backing. In his view, this would mirror club-based systems seen in other sports, without replacing international rivalries.

Modi acknowledged his ideas may not be widely accepted, but insisted they come from a genuine concern for the future of Test cricket.

He argued that today’s audiences no longer have the time or patience to follow matches that stretch across five full days. With cricket now widely available across multiple platforms, fans have more choices than ever, reducing the appeal of long-format viewing.

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