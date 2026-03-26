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Lalit Modi takes a dig at Sanjiv Goenka for crediting IPL success to Jay Shah

IPL's first chairman left India in 2010 related to a series of allegations

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Lalit Modi takes a dig at Sanjiv Goenka for crediting IPL success to Jay Shah

Dubai: Indian Premier League’s first chairman Lalit Modi took a dig at Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka for his social media post that credited ICC chairman Jay Shah for the success.

Goenka’s post came after Rajasthan Royals was sold for over Rs150 billion and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was sold for over Rs160 billion in the same week.

“@rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore,” Goenka wrote on X.

“That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of @JayShah,” he added.

However, this didn’t go down well with Modi, who was instrumental in the launch of the league.

“Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a (clown emoji) wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown — who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. @IPL,” Lalit Modi posted on social media.

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 related to a series of allegations related to tax evasion, money-laundering and proxy ownership linked to the IPL. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Lalit Modi manipulated the process of assigning broadcast rights of the IPL in 2009, reportedly in exchange for a kickback of over Rs1.2 billion.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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IPL-RajasthanIPL-Bangalore

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