The pacer suffers quadricep injury, faces over 12 weeks on the sidelines
Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2026 after suffering a right quadricep injury. The franchise confirmed the setback on Wednesday.
Khaleel picked up the injury during CSK’s home game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The team said the injury will need more than 12 weeks to heal, ending his campaign early.
In a brief statement, CSK wished the left-arm pacer a quick recovery as he begins rehabilitation.
The 27-year-old had a quiet season this year, managing just two wickets in five matches. He struggled to make an impact with the ball, conceding runs at a high rate.
His absence will be a blow for CSK, especially given his strong showing last season, where he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches and played a key role in the bowling attack.