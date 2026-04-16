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David Payne ruled out of IPL 2026 with ankle injury

SRH’s England fast bowler to miss rest of season after brief stint

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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David Payne
David Payne
X/@SunRisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler David Payne has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 due to an ankle injury. The franchise confirmed the development on Thursday and wished the England pacer a quick recovery.

Payne featured in two matches for SRH this season, taking two wickets. His best performance came against Delhi, where he returned figures of 2 for 35. Despite limited opportunities, he added depth to the bowling attack.

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The left-arm seamer had joined SRH as a replacement for injured Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards earlier in the season. Payne has played one One-Day International for England and has an impressive record in T20 cricket, with over 300 wickets in more than 200 matches.

SRH will now have to adjust their plans ahead of their next match against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The team currently sits fourth in the standings with two wins from three matches.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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