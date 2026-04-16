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If Irfan Pathan hadn't found him, we wouldn't be seeing Rasikh Salam in the IPL today

From Kashmir trials to RCB spearhead, Rasikh’s slower ball powers his resurgence

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
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Rasikh Salam Dar's journey to IPL has been extraordinary
Rasikh Salam Dar's journey to IPL has been extraordinary
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Some stories in cricket are built on numbers. Others are built on moments. Rasikh Salam Dar’s journey belongs firmly in the second category, shaped by rejection, persistence and one life changing decision.

Former India all rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on Star Sports, recently shared a memory that shows how close Rasikh came to being overlooked. At the Sher i Kashmir Stadium, around 70 young fast bowlers had gathered for trials. Rasikh was one among many, and like every year, he carried little expectation.

Pathan recalled that Rasikh bowled just two or three deliveries. A slower ball, then a quick one. It was brief, but enough to stand out. Pathan asked him to wait outside.

But Rasikh began to leave.

When called back and asked why, his reply said everything. “Sir, I thought what happens to me every year would happen this year too.”

He had been attending Under 16 and Under 19 selections regularly, but never made it. Not even into the top 30. Rejection had become routine.

Pathan made a bold call. He pushed Rasikh into the senior selection group. The youngster grabbed the chance and returned with a hat trick, instantly changing how people saw him.

It was a turning point. Not just in his career, but in belief itself.

Irfan also put this in X after his latest performance against LSG

"Rashikh Salam has one of the best slower one in this IPL. This is what Impressed me the most when I picked him first for J&k"

IPL journey and present rise

Rasikh’s path since then has not been straightforward. He debuted for Mumbai Indians in 2019 as their youngest player at just 17 years and 353 days. Soon after, a birth certificate discrepancy led to a two year ban, halting his progress.

He returned with stints at Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. It was with Delhi in 2024 that he began to rebuild, picking up 9 wickets in 8 matches. Ahead of the 2025 26 domestic season, he moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Baroda in search of consistency and opportunity.

Now in IPL 2026, he is a key part of the defending champions’ bowling attack. In the recent match against Lucknow Super Giants, he broke through the middle and lower order, dismissing Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan to help bowl them out for 146.

His current numbers underline his impact. Five wickets in two matches at an average of 9.4 and an economy of 6.88 show his control and confidence.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had already invested in him, signing him for ₹6 crore in the 2025 mega auction, even though he did not feature in their title winning season. That faith is now being repaid.

From a boy who expected rejection to a bowler delivering on the big stage, Rasikh Salam Dar’s journey is a reminder that talent needs both patience and belief to truly arrive.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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