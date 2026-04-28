Delhi Capitals highly rated Sahil Parakh endures tough debut

Dubai: Maharashtra youngster Sahil Parakh had a tough introduction to the IPL, falling for a two-ball duck on his debut for the Delhi Capitals during their meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

The highly rated teenager was given the responsibility of opening the innings alongside KL Rahul but saw his debut end almost instantly when he was bowled by experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second delivery of the match.

Sahil Parakh is a promising young cricketer from Maharashtra who has quickly built a reputation as an aggressive left-handed batter with the added ability to bowl leg-spin.

He first came into wider attention during India’s Under-19 setup in 2024, where he marked himself out as a player for the future with a standout century against Australia, showcasing both temperament and attacking flair on the international youth stage.

His rise through the ranks was fast-tracked by that breakthrough performance, with scouts and franchises taking notice of his clean striking and versatility.

Capable of adapting to different roles in the batting order, Parakh has been viewed as a modern T20 prospect who can offer flexibility with both bat and ball, even if his primary value lies in his top-order batting.

That potential was rewarded at the IPL 2026 auction, where the Delhi Capitals secured his services for ₹30 lakh, betting on his long-term development.

He was brought in as a replacement at the top of the order, stepping in for Pathum Nissanka, as the franchise looked to inject fresh talent and aggression into their batting line-up.

Still early in his professional career, Parakh represents the kind of high-upside young player franchises increasingly invest in, raw, fearless, and with flashes of match-winning potential, but as his IPL debut showed, he has a lot of learning to do in regards to handling pressure in the elite game.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.