GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns back the clock with another IPL masterclass

Veteran pacer claims four wickets and hits decisive six in dramatic last-ball win

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the IPL 2026 match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the IPL 2026 match.
AP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again proved why he remains one of the most dependable bowlers in the IPL, delivering a match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, the veteran seamer picked up four crucial wickets as RCB edged Mumbai by two wickets in a tense last-ball finish to end MI’s playoff hopes.

The 36-year-old continued his excellent season with figures of 4 for 23 from his four overs. His victims included Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, helping restrict Mumbai to a manageable total on a pitch that troubled batters throughout the evening.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

With 21 wickets this season, Bhuvneshwar remains the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and continues to hold the Purple Cap. It is also the fourth time in his IPL career that he has crossed the 20-wicket mark in a season.

A season to remember

The experienced pacer has already achieved another rare feat this year. His latest spell marked the sixth time this season that he has taken at least three wickets in a match. The only other bowler to achieve that in a single IPL season was Harshal Patel in 2021.

Bhuvneshwar has also been highly effective in the powerplay, claiming 12 wickets in the opening overs while maintaining an economy rate below seven.

However, it was not only his bowling that grabbed attention in Raipur.

The six that stole the show

Chasing 167, RCB found themselves under pressure before Krunal Pandya played a fighting knock of 73 to keep the chase alive. With tension building in the closing moments, Bhuvneshwar produced a crucial late cameo, including a memorable six that helped RCB cross the line on the final ball.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, the fast bowler admitted that the six meant more to him than the wickets.

“That six for sure, because I’ve bowled many times and taken wickets before as well. But that six is something I enjoyed the most,” he said.

Speaking about what keeps him going at this stage of his career, Bhuvneshwar credited discipline and the support of his trainers rather than motivation.

“Motivation fades away quickly. Discipline is what really matters. My physio and trainer back home work very hard with me and help me stay fit. A lot of credit goes to them as well,” he added.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-BangaloreIPL-Mumbai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3/5 as DC collapse rewrites IPL record books

Bhuvneshwar's 3/5 as DC collapse rewrites IPL records

2m read
Delhi Capitals Indian cricket player Sahil Parakh is bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the 2026 Indian Premier League

Delhi Capitals Sahil Parakh endures tough IPL debut

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood was at the heart of RCB's victory over Delhi

Bowlers finally have their day in IPL 2026

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Krunal Pandya keeps it simple: Improve, adapt, deliver

2m read