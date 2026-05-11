Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns back the clock with another IPL masterclass

The 36-year-old continued his excellent season with figures of 4 for 23 from his four overs. His victims included Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, helping restrict Mumbai to a manageable total on a pitch that troubled batters throughout the evening.

Playing at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, the veteran seamer picked up four crucial wickets as RCB edged Mumbai by two wickets in a tense last-ball finish to end MI’s playoff hopes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again proved why he remains one of the most dependable bowlers in the IPL, delivering a match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar has also been highly effective in the powerplay, claiming 12 wickets in the opening overs while maintaining an economy rate below seven.

The experienced pacer has already achieved another rare feat this year. His latest spell marked the sixth time this season that he has taken at least three wickets in a match. The only other bowler to achieve that in a single IPL season was Harshal Patel in 2021.

With 21 wickets this season, Bhuvneshwar remains the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and continues to hold the Purple Cap. It is also the fourth time in his IPL career that he has crossed the 20-wicket mark in a season.

“That six for sure, because I’ve bowled many times and taken wickets before as well. But that six is something I enjoyed the most,” he said.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, the fast bowler admitted that the six meant more to him than the wickets.

Chasing 167, RCB found themselves under pressure before Krunal Pandya played a fighting knock of 73 to keep the chase alive. With tension building in the closing moments, Bhuvneshwar produced a crucial late cameo, including a memorable six that helped RCB cross the line on the final ball.

“Motivation fades away quickly. Discipline is what really matters. My physio and trainer back home work very hard with me and help me stay fit. A lot of credit goes to them as well,” he added.

Speaking about what keeps him going at this stage of his career, Bhuvneshwar credited discipline and the support of his trainers rather than motivation.

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