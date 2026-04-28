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RCB vs DC: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3/5 as DC collapse rewrites IPL record books

Bhuvneshwar’s 3/5 sparks DC’s record-low 75 and historic powerplay collapse

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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huvneshwar Kumar’s 3/5 as DC collapse rewrites IPL record books
huvneshwar Kumar’s 3/5 as DC collapse rewrites IPL record books
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As previously said by Dinesh Karthik, the former India wicketkeeper batter believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still India’s best bowler after Jasprit Bumrah. The veteran is backing that claim in style this IPL, delivering when it matters most, especially in the RCB vs DC clash on Monday.

Bhuvneshwar returned stunning figures of 3 for 5 in three overs, playing a key role in bundling Delhi Capitals out for just 75, the lowest total of the season so far. He now holds the Purple Cap and is enjoying one of his best campaigns at the age of 36, continuing to prove his class and control at the highest level.

The damage was done early. RCB’s new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar and Josh Hazlewood ripped through the top order, reducing Delhi to 13 for 6 inside the powerplay. It is now the lowest powerplay score in IPL history, surpassing the previous record of 14 for 2 set by Rajasthan Royals in 2009.

The collapse came at breakneck speed. Delhi slumped to 7 for 5 in just 2.4 overs, making it the fastest a team has lost five wickets in an IPL innings.

Lowest powerplay scores in IPL history

13 for 6 – DC vs RCB, Delhi, 2026
14 for 3 – SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022
14 for 2 – RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009
15 for 2 – CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2011
16 for 1 – CSK vs DD, Raipur, 2015

Most wickets lost in powerplay in IPL

6 wickets – Delhi Capitals vs RCB, 2026
5 wickets – CSK vs MI, 2022
4 wickets – RCB vs SRH, 2022
4 wickets – CSK vs PBKS, 2022

Bhuvneshwar joins elite list

Bhuvneshwar’s spell was not just about the match impact. It also brought up a major personal milestone.

The swing bowler registered his 20th three wicket haul in the IPL, becoming only the second pacer after Jasprit Bumrah to reach the landmark. It is another reminder of his longevity and consistency in the league.

He dismissed debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck, along with Tristan Stubbs and Delhi skipper Axar Patel, breaking the backbone of the innings.

Purple Cap race heats up

The performance also pushed Bhuvneshwar to the top of the Purple Cap standings this season.

He now has 14 wickets from eight matches. While he leads the charts, he is tied on 14 wickets with Anshul Kamboj of CSK and Eshan Malinga of SRH, holding the cap due to his superior economy rate of 7.61 among the three.

Whether it is with the new ball or in pressure moments later in the innings, Bhuvneshwar remains one of the most reliable seamers in the tournament.

This spell was a reminder that even in a format dominated by batters, bowlers with skill can still make an impact.

Injuries have definitely slowed him down at the international level, but is a comeback still on the cards?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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