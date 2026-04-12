Sanju Samson hits century, breaks Dhoni’s record and celebrates in Rajini style

Rajini‑style celebration crowns historic night as Samson leads CSK to first win
The wait is over. Sanju Samson delivered a statement innings when Chennai Super Kings needed it the most, smashing a brilliant unbeaten century to guide CSK to their first win of IPL 2026. Facing Delhi Capitals at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, Samson blasted 115 not out off just 56 balls, powering CSK to a commanding 212 for 2 and securing a much needed victory after a tough start to the season.
Samson had managed only 22 runs across his first three innings, and pressure was building. But on the night, he looked in complete control. After taking a few balls to settle in, he began to dominate the bowlers with ease, combining elegant stroke play with sheer power. His knock included 15 fours and four sixes, and he brought up his century in just 52 balls, sending the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.
After reaching the milestone, Samson pulled off a Padayappa style celebration, a nod to his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth. But there was deeper meaning behind it. Samson later revealed that the gesture was dedicated to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, calling it a mark of respect for the mental toughness required to lead a major franchise through pressure and expectations.
Beyond the win, Samson etched his name deeper into IPL history with a string of remarkable milestones.
First batter in IPL history to score centuries for three different teams: Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Highest individual score by a designated wicketkeeper for CSK, surpassing MS Dhoni’s 84.
First CSK wicketkeeper to score an IPL century.
Fourth time Samson has scored the first century of an IPL season (2017, 2019, 2021, 2026).
Fourth Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket, joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
For CSK, this was more than just two points on the table. It was a reminder of what their batting lineup can produce when one of their key players fires. And for Samson, it was a perfect response to early season doubts. If this innings is any indication, he may just be getting started.