Sanju Samson hits century, breaks Dhoni’s record and celebrates in Rajini style

Samson had managed only 22 runs across his first three innings, and pressure was building. But on the night, he looked in complete control. After taking a few balls to settle in, he began to dominate the bowlers with ease, combining elegant stroke play with sheer power. His knock included 15 fours and four sixes, and he brought up his century in just 52 balls, sending the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.