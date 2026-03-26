Sanju Samson visits superfan’s home, wins hearts: “He became family in minutes”

From bonuses to a surprise visit, this fan’s love for Samson gets a heartwarming response
Indian World Cup hero Sanju Samson has once again shown why he is loved not just for his performances on the field, but also for his humility off it. Just days after his historic T20 World Cup campaign, Samson made a surprise visit to one of his biggest fans, Nithin Babu, in Kerala.
The heartwarming moment has now gone viral, with fans across the country praising the gesture.
Nithin Babu, a businessman from Pampady in Kottayam, grabbed attention during the 2026 T20 World Cup for his unusual celebrations. Every time Samson performed well, he rewarded his employees with cash bonuses.
During the Super 8 stage, he gave ₹500 each to his 82 employees after Samson’s unbeaten 97 against the West Indies. The reward went up to ₹1,000 per employee after Samson scored 89 in the semi final against England.
The biggest celebration came after the final. When India lifted the trophy and Samson scored another 89, Nithin distributed ₹2,000 each to 82 employees. In total, he spent around ₹2.77 lakh during the tournament.
Speaking to Reporter channel, Nithin Babu shared his experience of meeting Samson, and his words show just how special the moment was.
“Sanju came home and within five minutes, he became one of the family,” Nithin said. “The autographed jersey will be kept in the showcase. While signing it, he didn’t even ask my name as he already knew it. He was calling my kids by their names and even played cricket with us.”
The visit lasted nearly an hour, with Samson spending quality time with the family, sharing a meal and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
In his social media post after the visit, Samson expressed deep gratitude for the love he receives from fans. “What do you say when someone you don’t know at all says they love you? You can only be grateful,” he wrote. “I am forever indebted to my people, my community, their love, and their blessings. It will always be bigger than the game.” He also thanked Nithin and his family for welcoming him into their home.
The visit came after what many are calling a dream tournament for Samson.
He played a key role in helping India win their third T20 World Cup and successfully defend their title. Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs at an average of over 80 and a strike rate close to 200.
He was named Player of the Tournament and also made history by scoring fifty plus runs in the Super 8, semi final, and final in the same edition. His 24 sixes were another standout record.
When he returned home, he received a grand welcome in Kerala and was honoured by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
After the celebrations, Samson quickly shifted focus to the IPL. In a major move ahead of the 2026 season, he joined Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals in a deal worth around ₹18 crore.
He has already linked up with the CSK squad in Chennai and started training under MS Dhoni as the team prepares for the new season.