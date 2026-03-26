Sanju Samson visits superfan’s home, wins hearts: “He became family in minutes”

In his social media post after the visit, Samson expressed deep gratitude for the love he receives from fans. “What do you say when someone you don’t know at all says they love you? You can only be grateful,” he wrote. “I am forever indebted to my people, my community, their love, and their blessings. It will always be bigger than the game.” He also thanked Nithin and his family for welcoming him into their home.