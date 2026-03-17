Watch: When Sanju Samson got a grand welcome in college

An old video shows his college mates celebrating his selection to Indian team
Dubai: Since India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup, star opener Sanju Samson has become the talk of the town. His outstanding performances during crucial moments of the tournament have turned him into a nationwide sensation.
Everything he does now draws massive attention, with his videos frequently going viral on social media.
Meanwhile, an old video has resurfaced showing a 19-year-old Samson receiving a grand welcome at his college after being selected for the 17-member Indian squad for the ODI and T20 series in England in 2014.
“I am extremely happy and thankful to everyone who supported me,” the young cricketer had said upon hearing the news of his selection.
A year earlier, he had secured his first contract with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the viral clip, Samson is seen entering the college campus amid a huge crowd of students holding placards and cheering for him, celebrating his achievement as one of the youngest players to make it to the league. The students lifted him onto their shoulders and organised a celebratory march across the campus, chanting slogans in his praise.
The excitement among the students reflected how deeply Samson had inspired them. He is now set to feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026.