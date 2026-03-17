GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Watch: When Sanju Samson got a grand welcome in college

An old video shows his college mates celebrating his selection to Indian team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Sanju Samson watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.
India's Sanju Samson watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Since India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup, star opener Sanju Samson has become the talk of the town. His outstanding performances during crucial moments of the tournament have turned him into a nationwide sensation.

Everything he does now draws massive attention, with his videos frequently going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, an old video has resurfaced showing a 19-year-old Samson receiving a grand welcome at his college after being selected for the 17-member Indian squad for the ODI and T20 series in England in 2014.

“I am extremely happy and thankful to everyone who supported me,” the young cricketer had said upon hearing the news of his selection.

A year earlier, he had secured his first contract with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the viral clip, Samson is seen entering the college campus amid a huge crowd of students holding placards and cheering for him, celebrating his achievement as one of the youngest players to make it to the league. The students lifted him onto their shoulders and organised a celebratory march across the campus, chanting slogans in his praise.

The excitement among the students reflected how deeply Samson had inspired them. He is now set to feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketkeralaindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

How Yuvraj, Robin helped Sanju Samson during T20 WC

2m read
India's Sanju Samson attends a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 7, 2026 on the eve of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand.

Watch: Sanju Samson spotted at local tea shop in Kerala

2m read
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Sanju Samson: I thought my dreams were shattered

3m read
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Sanju Samson credits Sachin for T20 World Cup success

2m read